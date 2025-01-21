TCS surpasses $20 billion mark in brand value

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has achieved a significant milestone, becoming the second global IT services brand with a brand valuation of $21.3 billion. With a remarkable 826% growth in brand value over the last 15 years from $2.3 billion in 2010, TCS has cemented its position as a leader in the IT services industry. This achievement is underpinned by sustained investments in innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic marketing initiatives.

David Haigh,Chairman and CEO, Brand Finance, said, At Brand finance, we have been tracking TCS for about two decades and I am continually impressed by how the company keeps innovating its business and projecting its brand on the globalstage. Their consistent efforts have led them to a milestone year where they've become the second company in the industry to ever cross the landmark 20 billion mark in brand value. Congratulations to all the 600K TCSers who proudly carry their brand forward.

