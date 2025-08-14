Veedol Corporation Q1 PAT climbs 34% YoY to Rs 50 cr

Veedol Corporation's consolidated net profit jumped 33.84% to Rs 49.67 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 37.11 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 7.25% year on year to Rs 513.62 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 63.72 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 27.74%, compared with Rs 49.88 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

The companys total expenses rose 4.50% YoY to Rs 463.22 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 276.10 crore (up 4.90%) and employee benefits expense stood at Rs 38.34 crore (up 24.39% YoY) during the period under review.