Veedol Corporation Q1 PAT climbs 34% YoY to Rs 50 cr

Veedol Corporation's consolidated net profit jumped 33.84% to Rs 49.67 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 37.11 crore in Q1 FY25.
Revenue from operations rose 7.25% year on year to Rs 513.62 crore in Q1 FY26.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 63.72 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 27.74%, compared with Rs 49.88 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.
The companys total expenses rose 4.50% YoY to Rs 463.22 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 276.10 crore (up 4.90%) and employee benefits expense stood at Rs 38.34 crore (up 24.39% YoY) during the period under review.
Veedol Corporation engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of lubricants.
Shares of Veedol Corporation shed 0.02% to Rs 1,632.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app