Rajoo Engineers gains after Q2 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Rajoo Engineers advanced 2.73% to Rs 91.17 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 78.81% to Rs 14.18 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 7.93 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 62.38% YoY to Rs 92.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The companys total expenses spiked 55.02% YoY to Rs 75.76 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 44.75 crore (up 85.76% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 6.24 crore (up 9.28% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 20.09 crore in Q2 FY26, up 114.86% as against Rs 9.35 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.