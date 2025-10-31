Rajoo Engineers gains after Q2 PAT climbs 79% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Rajoo Engineers advanced 2.73% to Rs 91.17 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 78.81% to Rs 14.18 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 7.93 crore in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations jumped 62.38% YoY to Rs 92.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
The companys total expenses spiked 55.02% YoY to Rs 75.76 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 44.75 crore (up 85.76% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 6.24 crore (up 9.28% YoY) during the period under review.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 20.09 crore in Q2 FY26, up 114.86% as against Rs 9.35 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.
On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit soared 118.26% to Rs 29.27 crore on 64.68% increase in revenue to Rs 177.33 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Rajoo Engineers is engaged in manufacturing and selling a reputed brand of plastic processing machinery and post-extrusion equipment. The company caters to both international and domestic markets.
