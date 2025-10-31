Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lodha Developers gains after Q2 PAT surges 86% YoY to Rs 789 cr

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Lodha Developers added 2.47% to Rs 1,201.05 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 86.5% to Rs 788.70 crore on 44.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,798.50 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The companys profit before tax (PBT) climbed 71.6% YoY to Rs 960.80 crore in Q2FY26.

Pre-sales stood at Rs 4,570 crore in Q2 FY26, up 7% YoY while collections was at Rs 3480 crore (up 13% YoY).

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 62.9% to Rs 1,463.40 crore on 33.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,290.20 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO, Lodha Developers, said, We are pleased to deliver our best ever Q2 performance with pre-sales of Rs 4,570 crore, up 7% YoY. We find strong market momentum with continuing strength in walk-ins and conversions.

Our non-launch weekly sales are now approaching Rs 300 crore per week, showcasing the strength of our well-diversified spread of projects. With significant launches planned in H2, following the resolution of the Environmental Clearance process by the Honble Supreme Court in August, we are on track to deliver our full year pre-sales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore.

This quarter also witnessed our signing of MOU with the Govt. of Maharashtra to setup Green Data Centre Park at Palava. The Park already has 2 anchor operators AWS (Amazon Web Services) and STT (a Temasek company). On the back of the significant incentives provided by the state government, combined with the encouraging draft policy from the Centre, we expect Palava to emerge as one of the most advanced Data Centre Hubs in the country with scalability to 3 GW and even beyond.

We believe that Indias AI journey is just getting started and the Palava Data Centre Park will play a key role in this, and also unlock very significant value for our company.

Lodha Developers is primarily engaged in the business of real estate development.

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

