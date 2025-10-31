Navin Fluorine rallies after stellar Q2

Navin Fluorine International surged 14.75% to Rs 5,710 after posting robust earnings for the September 2025 quarter.

The companys consolidated revenue rose 46.3% year-on-year to Rs 758.4 crore in Q2 FY26. Sequentially, revenue increased 4.6% from Rs 725.4 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit after tax (PAT) soared 152.2% YoY to Rs 148.4 crore, while sequentially rising 26.6% from Rs 117.2 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 157.3% YoY to Rs 197.5 crore and climbed 27.3% QoQ from Rs 155.1 crore.

Operating EBITDA surged 129.3% YoY to Rs 246.2 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA margin expanded sharply by 1,176 basis points to 32.5% in Q2 FY26 from 20.7% in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, EBITDA grew 19% from Rs 206.8 crore in Q1 FY26, with margins improving 395 basis points from 28.5% in Q1 FY26.

Raw material costs increased 39.69% to Rs 312.9 crore from Rs 224 crore in Q2 FY25, while employee expenses declined 5.19% to Rs 73.04 crore from Rs 76.95 crore a year earlier. Other expenses were up 14.51% at Rs 126.3 crore compared to Rs 110.3 crore in Q2 FY25.

Net cash generated from operating activities rose to Rs 280.88 crore in H1 FY26 from Rs 213.87 crore in H1 FY25.

The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6.50 per share, with a record date of 7 November 2025. It also approved capital expenditure of Rs 236.5 crore for setting up an additional HFC capacity of up to 15,000 MTPA (R32 equivalent) at its Surat unit. Additionally, the board sanctioned funding of Rs 75 crore for debottlenecking the multipurpose plant facility at Dahej, to be executed by its wholly owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences.