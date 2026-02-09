Tea exports spike 9.5% in 2025, output gains 5%

A latest update from Tea Board of India showed that tea production has increased marginally in the past year, as compared to that of 2024. Domestic tea production in 2025 (Jan-Dec) revealed that the country as a whole produced 1369.98 million kg (mkg) of tea, as compared to 1303.53 mkg in 2024. This reflects a rise of 66.45 mkg or 5% in 2025. While production edged higher, Indias tea exports also climbed to a record high in 2025, buoyed by a sharp rise in shipments to Iraq and China, even as geopolitical trade currents remain unsettled. Total Tea exports rose by 9.5% to 280.4 mkg last year, compared with 256.17 mkg in 2024, despite a temporary blip in the US due to elevated tariffs. Iraq emerged as the top destination for the Indian variety. In terms of earnings, unit prices edged up sharply on weakness in Indian Rupee. The per kg export price stood at Rs 302.73 in 2025, up 8.20% on year, pushing up the total export earnings by 18.43% to Rs 8488 crore.

