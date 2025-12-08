Team India Guaranty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Matrimony.com Ltd, Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd, Dev Accelerator Ltd and Alps Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 December 2025.

Team India Guaranty Ltd soared 12.91% to Rs 314.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7946 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 189 shares in the past one month.

Matrimony.com Ltd spiked 12.36% to Rs 535.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 689 shares in the past one month. Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd surged 10.42% to Rs 30.31. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5054 shares in the past one month. Dev Accelerator Ltd spurt 10.16% to Rs 45.32. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20047 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14521 shares in the past one month.