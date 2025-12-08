Union Minister Giriraj Singh Inaugurates EKTA Meghalaya and Integrated Textile Tourism Centre at Nongpoh

Union Minister Shri Giriraj Singh inaugurated EKTA Meghalaya (Exhibition cum Knowledge Sharing for Textiles Advantage) and the Integrated Textile Tourism Centre (ITTC) at Nongpoh in Meghalaya. The Central Silk Board (CSB) under Ministry of Textiles in association with the Department of Textiles, Government of Meghalaya placed exhibition stalls during EKTA Meghalaya (Exhibition cum Knowledge Sharing for Textiles Advantage) at the Integrated Textile Tourism Centre (ITTC), Nongpoh.

The integrated textiles tourism Centre (ITTC) is a flagship initiative of the Department of Textiles Meghalaya and Ministry of Textiles, Govt of India. ITTC designed as an immersive cultural hub, brings together craftsmanship, culture, skill development and visitor experience under a single, first-of-its-kind experimental destination while highlighting Meghalayas unique textile tradition especially Eri Silk. EKTA Meghalaya brings together Silk, Handloom, Handicrafts, Jute, and Technical Textiles on one platform, promoting knowledge sharing, innovation, market linkages, and inter-state collaboration.