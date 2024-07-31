Team Lease Services consolidated net profit declines 21.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.80% to Rs 2579.85 croreNet profit of Team Lease Services declined 21.25% to Rs 20.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 2579.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2171.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2579.852171.60 19 OPM %0.861.21 -PBDT33.3038.33 -13 PBT20.1925.83 -22 NP20.7926.40 -21
