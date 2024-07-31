Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Team Lease Services consolidated net profit declines 21.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Team Lease Services consolidated net profit declines 21.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.80% to Rs 2579.85 crore

Net profit of Team Lease Services declined 21.25% to Rs 20.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 2579.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2171.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2579.852171.60 19 OPM %0.861.21 -PBDT33.3038.33 -13 PBT20.1925.83 -22 NP20.7926.40 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Budget with BS LIVE: We want Indian style polity and Chinese style growth, says TV Somanathan

Paris Olympics 2024: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain advances to quarter-finals

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 5: Lovlina advances to quarterfinals; Deepika in action

A Tale of Timeless Elegance: Taj Lakefront Bhopal

TV celebrity Hina Khan shaves off her hair amid breast cancer treatment

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story