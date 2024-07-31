Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.59 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 12.27% to Rs 96.37 crore

Net Loss of Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises reported to Rs 33.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 96.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales96.3785.84 12 OPM %-3.50-2.59 -PBDT-1.79-3.61 50 PBT-4.02-6.09 34 NP-33.59-6.09 -452

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

