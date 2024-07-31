Nifty August futures trade at premium

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX advanced 3.26% to 13.30.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 25,033, a premium of 81.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,951.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 93.85 points or 0.38% to 24,951.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 3.26% to 13.30.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

