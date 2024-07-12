Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Manaksia Coated Metals &amp; Industries accredited as Three Star Export House

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
By Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries has been recognized as a Three Star Export House by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India and accordingly a Three Star Export House Recognition Certificate has been issued to the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Foreign Trade Policy, 2023 by upgrading its Two Star Export House status. The certificate shall be valid for a period of five years. This will facilitate the Company to expand its product portfolio in the Foreign market.

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

