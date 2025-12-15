Tech Mahindra announces incorporation of subsidiary in Zambia

Yabx Technologies (Netherlands) B.V. (Yabx Netherlands), a wholly owned subsidiary of Comviva Technologies, a subsidiary of Tech Mahindra, has incorporated a step-down subsidiary named Yabx Technologies Zambia (Yabx Zambia) under the Patents and Companies Registration Agency (PACRA) on 12 December, 2025, whose business objective comprises of providing computer programming activities and related services in Zambia.

