Tech Mahindra announced that a Plan of Merger of Born Group, Inc., wholly-owned step down subsidiary of the Company with its parent company viz. Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc., wholly owned material subsidiary of the Company, has been approved by the respective companies on 22 March 2024.

The Intimation of the same was received by the Company at 09.22 AM (IST) on 23 March 2024.

The merger is subject to regulatory approvals in the country of incorporation. The appointed date of the Plan of merger is 1 April 2024.

