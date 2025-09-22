Tech Mahindra Ltd Slides 4.9%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 2.99%

Tech Mahindra Ltd has lost 1.73% over last one month compared to 0.36% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.14% rise in the SENSEX

Tech Mahindra Ltd fell 4.9% today to trade at Rs 1477.9. The BSE Information Technology index is down 2.99% to quote at 34893.18. The index is up 0.36 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Persistent Systems Ltd decreased 4.79% and LTIMindtree Ltd lost 4.53% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 18.35 % over last one year compared to the 2.74% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tech Mahindra Ltd has lost 1.73% over last one month compared to 0.36% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.14% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15141 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 42209 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1807.4 on 12 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1209.7 on 07 Apr 2025.