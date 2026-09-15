Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 3.53%, rises for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd spurts 3.53%, rises for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1595.4, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.17% in last one year as compared to a 7.58% fall in NIFTY and a 17.5% fall in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1595.4, up 3.53% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 23327.15. The Sensex is at 74671.32, down 0.15%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has dropped around 0.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28921.5, up 3.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1597.2, up 3.64% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 4.17% in last one year as compared to a 7.58% fall in NIFTY and a 17.5% fall in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 37.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Infosys Ltd gains for third consecutive session

HDFC Bank Ltd spurts 1.51%, gains for third straight session

Tips Music Ltd spurts 0.79%, up for five straight sessions

Quint Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tata Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookTop 10 Chatgpt 80s Look PromptNSE IPO Price BandTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Next Story