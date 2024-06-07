Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tech Mahindra Ltd up for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:34 PM IST
Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1358.4, up 3.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has gained around 5.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34023.8, up 3.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 38.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1361, up 2.77% on the day. Tech Mahindra Ltd is up 26.8% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 22.83% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 60.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

