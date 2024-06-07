Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge Ltd soars 4.25%, up for third straight session

Coforge Ltd soars 4.25%, up for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 5433.95, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.91% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 22.83% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Coforge Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5433.95, up 4.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Coforge Ltd has added around 23.23% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34023.8, up 3.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5445.4, up 3.97% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 23.91% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 22.83% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 35.08 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Coforge Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Coforge Ltd soars 2.87%

Coforge Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Coforge collaborates with Microsoft to establish Copilot Innovation Hub

Abbott India Ltd soars 4.82%

Wipro Ltd soars 4.7%, rises for third straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd spurts 1.44%, gains for third straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd spurts 1.52%

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story