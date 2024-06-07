Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis Ltd up for third consecutive session

Mphasis Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:34 PM IST
Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2526.6, up 3.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.56% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 22.83% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The stock is quoting at Rs 2526.6, up 3.71% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Mphasis Ltd has gained around 10.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34023.8, up 3.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2507.6, up 2.33% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is up 35.56% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 22.83% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 31.85 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

