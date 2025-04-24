Tech Mahindra Q4 PAT rises 19% QoQ; declares dividend of Rs 30/sh

The IT major's consolidated net profit advanced 18.66% to Rs 1,166.7 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 983.2 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined marginally, 0.74%, to Rs 13,384.0 crore in the March quarter from Rs 13,285.6 crore recorded in the preceding quarter of FY24.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, Tech Mahindra's net profit soared 76.51%, while revenue grew 3.98% in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 1,867.4 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, up 3.23% QoQ and up 32.65% YoY.

In terms of dollars (USD), revenue stood at $1,549 million in Q4 FY25, registering de-growth of 1.2% QoQ and flat YoY. In constant currency terms, revenue declined by 1.5% QoQ and 0.3% YoY. Profit after tax was at $136 million, up 17.3% QoQ and up 70.8% YoY. Free cash flow was at $150 million in the March quarter.

During the quarter, EBIT was at $163 million, up 2.8% QoQ and up 43.6% YoY. EBIT margin came in at 10.5% in Q4 FY25, up 40 bps QoQ and 320 bps YoY.

The IT firm secured net new deals with a total contract value (TCV) of $798 million in the March quarter of 2025.

Total headcount was at 148,731, registering de-growth of 2.5% QoQ and up 2.9% YoY. The last twelve months (LTM) IT attrition rate for Q3 FY25 was 11%, an increase from 10% in Q3 FY24 and a decrease from 11% in Q2 FY24.

The total headcount stood at 148,731, down by 1,757 quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), but up by 3,276 year-over-year (YoY). The last twelve months (LTM) IT attrition rate for Q4 FY25 was 11.8%.

Cash and cash equivalents were at Rs 7,655.6 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared with Rs 7,911.5 crore as of 31 March 2024 and Rs 6,840.8 crore as of 31 December 2024.

For the full year, consolidated PAT soared 80% YoY to Rs 4,252 crore, while revenues were up 2% YoY to Rs 54,988 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Tech Mahindra reported net new deal wins amounting to $2.7 billion.

Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra, said, This year, we laid a strong foundation for our transformation journey. Through strategic investments in our people, leadership, and capabilities, we have positioned ourselves to accelerate our strategic roadmap. Our deal wins at $2.7 billion, reflect a 42% year-on-year increase, and are a clear validation of the depth of our client partnerships.

Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, This year, we delivered operational excellence by achieving a 60% increase in operating profit through strong execution, operational leverage, and cost management. We raised our dividend per share by 12.5% and returned 85% of our free cash flow to shareholders, reflecting our commitment to capital allocation policy.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The final dividend recommended is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share in November 2024. The total dividend for FY 2024-25 will be Rs 45 per equity share.

Tech Mahindra is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies, including 5G, blockchain, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers.

Shares of Tech Mahindra rose 0.47% to end at Rs 1,446.10 on the BSE.

