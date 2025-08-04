Techno Industries wins order of Rs 19.58 cr from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation

Lloyds Engineering Works (LEWL) announced that its 88%-owned subsidiary, Techno Industries (TI), has secured a Rs 19.58 crore order from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation. The contract covers the design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of escalators.

With this award, TI's confirmed order book now stands at Rs 82.86 crore. The Indian Railways sector offers vast and sustained growth opportunities, and this order serves as a significant entry point for TI to establish a strong, long-term presence in this high-potential Railway sector.

The contract, secured outside Gujarat, also reflects the company's strategic focus on broadening its geographical footprint, scaling its escalator and AMC businesses, and tapping into India's expanding institutional infrastructure sector.