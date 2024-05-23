Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Tega Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 27.89% to Rs 506.98 crore

Net profit of Tega Industries rose 15.83% to Rs 89.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.89% to Rs 506.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 396.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.34% to Rs 193.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 184.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.96% to Rs 1492.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1213.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales506.98396.41 28 1492.711213.97 23 OPM %27.3925.94 -21.1722.28 - PBDT137.31107.63 28 310.66277.30 12 PBT114.9595.58 20 246.97236.10 5 NP89.4977.26 16 193.86184.03 5

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

