Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 32.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.31% to Rs 204.60 crore

Net profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 32.63% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.31% to Rs 204.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.63% to Rs 9.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.48% to Rs 725.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 656.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

204.60172.93725.04656.2510.9712.6510.229.2020.0022.0262.9656.267.8710.0813.889.105.147.639.575.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News