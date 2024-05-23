Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 32.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit declines 32.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 18.31% to Rs 204.60 crore

Net profit of Igarashi Motors India declined 32.63% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.31% to Rs 204.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.63% to Rs 9.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.48% to Rs 725.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 656.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales204.60172.93 18 725.04656.25 10 OPM %10.9712.65 -10.229.20 - PBDT20.0022.02 -9 62.9656.26 12 PBT7.8710.08 -22 13.889.10 53 NP5.147.63 -33 9.575.24 83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit rises 16.42% in the December 2023 quarter

Force Motors consolidated net profit declines 4.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Motors standalone net profit rises 6608.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Kriti Industries (India) standalone net profit declines 78.20% in the March 2024 quarter

Asian Granito India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Metals &amp; Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit rises 34.75% in the March 2024 quarter

ITC consolidated net profit declines 1.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Fidel Softech standalone net profit declines 3.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Bajel Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story