Zydus receives USFDA nod for Ivermectin and Dapsone tablets

Zydus Lifesciences said it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Ivermectin Tablets USP, 3 mg, and Dapsone Tablets USP, 25 mg and 100 mg.

Ivermectin Tablets USP, 3 mg, are indicated for the treatment of intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis. The drug will be manufactured at the groups formulation facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, and marketed in the US by Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc. The product had annual sales of USD 14.8 million.

Dapsone Tablets USP, 25 mg and 100 mg are indicated for the treatment of leprosy and dermatitis herpetiformis. The tablets will be manufactured at the groups formulation facility at SEZ-II, Ahmedabad, and distributed by Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc. The product reported annual sales of USD 8.4 million in the United States (IQVIA MAT December 2025).