Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 35.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 1175.00 croreNet profit of Route Mobile declined 35.78% to Rs 56.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 1175.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1017.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.99% to Rs 318.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 375.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 4575.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4023.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
