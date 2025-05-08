Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 35.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 35.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 1175.00 crore

Net profit of Route Mobile declined 35.78% to Rs 56.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 1175.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1017.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.99% to Rs 318.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 375.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 4575.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4023.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1175.001017.03 16 4575.624023.29 14 OPM %10.3712.33 -11.5312.70 - PBDT125.90129.44 -3 533.64524.29 2 PBT103.68107.59 -4 444.56438.24 1 NP56.5888.10 -36 318.85375.08 -15

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:26 AM IST

