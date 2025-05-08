Route Mobile consolidated net profit declines 35.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.53% to Rs 1175.00 crore

Net profit of Route Mobile declined 35.78% to Rs 56.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 88.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.53% to Rs 1175.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1017.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.99% to Rs 318.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 375.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.73% to Rs 4575.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4023.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1175.001017.034575.624023.2910.3712.3311.5312.70125.90129.44533.64524.29103.68107.59444.56438.2456.5888.10318.85375.08

