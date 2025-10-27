Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tejas Networks rises on winning PowerTel project

Tejas Networks rises on winning PowerTel project

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Tejas Networks gained 1% to Rs 544 after the company announced a telecom capacity augmentation project from PowerGrid Teleservices (PowerTel), a subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India.

The project involves building a next-generation Software-Defined Networking (SDN)-based Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) network across India. It includes network design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and integration.

Tejas will use its TJ1600 DWDM/OTN platform. The system can deliver up to 1.2Tbps over a single wavelength and supports alien wavelength technology.

Chief operating officer Arnob Roy said the project will help PowerTel expand network capacity and meet growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Tejas Networks, part of the Tata Group, designs and manufactures telecom and networking products for over 75 countries.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.13 crore in Q2 FY26, as against the net profit of Rs 275.18 crore in the samse quarter last year. Total revenue from operations plunged 90.68% YoY to Rs 261.82 crore in Q2 FY26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

