Tejas Networks rises on winning PowerTel project

Tejas Networks gained 1% to Rs 544 after the company announced a telecom capacity augmentation project from PowerGrid Teleservices (PowerTel), a subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation of India.

The project involves building a next-generation Software-Defined Networking (SDN)-based Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) network across India. It includes network design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning and integration.

Tejas will use its TJ1600 DWDM/OTN platform. The system can deliver up to 1.2Tbps over a single wavelength and supports alien wavelength technology.

Chief operating officer Arnob Roy said the project will help PowerTel expand network capacity and meet growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Tejas Networks, part of the Tata Group, designs and manufactures telecom and networking products for over 75 countries.