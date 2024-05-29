Sales decline 98.48% to Rs 13.78 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company declined 37.77% to Rs 98.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 98.48% to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 905.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.15% to Rs 295.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 281.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 98.84% to Rs 36.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3105.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

