Jindal Poly Investment &amp; Finance Company consolidated net profit declines 37.77% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 98.48% to Rs 13.78 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company declined 37.77% to Rs 98.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 158.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 98.48% to Rs 13.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 905.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.15% to Rs 295.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 281.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 98.84% to Rs 36.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3105.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.78905.23 -98 36.053105.79 -99 OPM %99.0643.59 -98.8935.75 - PBDT98.77374.81 -74 297.831035.69 -71 PBT98.77310.77 -68 297.82755.60 -61 NP98.49158.28 -38 295.57281.09 5

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

