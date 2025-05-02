Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 220.81% in the March 2025 quarter

National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 220.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.28% to Rs 1396.41 crore

Net profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 220.81% to Rs 600.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.28% to Rs 1396.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1080.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.80% to Rs 2191.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1601.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 99.23% to Rs 4973.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2496.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1396.411080.15 29 4973.262496.27 99 OPM %92.5891.51 -94.1292.23 - PBDT600.17187.08 221 2191.021601.64 37 PBT600.17187.08 221 2191.021601.64 37 NP600.17187.08 221 2191.021601.64 37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Midland Microfin reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 57.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 16.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 47.21% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 02 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story