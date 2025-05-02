National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 220.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.28% to Rs 1396.41 crore

Net profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 220.81% to Rs 600.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 187.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.28% to Rs 1396.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1080.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.80% to Rs 2191.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1601.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 99.23% to Rs 4973.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2496.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

