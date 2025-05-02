Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 429.89 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 2.92% to Rs 108.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 429.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 375.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.29% to Rs 315.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 1486.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1243.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales429.89375.27 15 1486.881243.83 20 OPM %31.9232.65 -25.3023.18 - PBDT149.92136.41 10 435.01332.19 31 PBT141.27129.03 9 401.97304.22 32 NP108.34105.27 3 315.24251.61 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 220.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Midland Microfin reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Road & Infrastructure Company standalone net profit rises 57.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 16.64% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 02 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story