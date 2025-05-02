Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.92% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 429.89 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 2.92% to Rs 108.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 105.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 429.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 375.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.29% to Rs 315.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 251.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 1486.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1243.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

