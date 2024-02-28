Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Slips 0.43%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added 17.55% over last one month compared to 8.99% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 1.69% rise in the SENSEX

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fell 0.43% today to trade at Rs 172.5. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.14% to quote at 28215.61. The index is up 8.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 0.32% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 0.31% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 66.81 % over last one year compared to the 24.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added 17.55% over last one month compared to 8.99% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 1.69% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 94504 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 38.69 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 196.8 on 08 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 75.77 on 28 Mar 2023.

