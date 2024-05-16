Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 33.83 points or 1.27% at 2707.27 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 2.93%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.98%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.36%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.33%),Avantel Ltd (up 1.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.02%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.98%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 0.97%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.83%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.54%).

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (down 0.93%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.01%) turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 194.38 or 0.27% at 73181.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.8 points or 0.27% at 22260.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 286.86 points or 0.62% at 46831.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 82.72 points or 0.58% at 14247.79.

On BSE,2121 shares were trading in green, 835 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.



First Published: May 16 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

