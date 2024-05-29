Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 23.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 23.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales decline 19.03% to Rs 23.61 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories declined 23.66% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.03% to Rs 23.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.86% to Rs 16.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 108.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.6129.16 -19 108.7492.44 18 OPM %14.8731.58 -7.468.18 - PBDT7.188.49 -15 22.6417.27 31 PBT6.657.96 -16 20.6815.94 30 NP3.554.65 -24 16.7812.63 33

First Published: May 29 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

