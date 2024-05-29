Alpa Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 23.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.03% to Rs 23.61 crore

Net profit of Alpa Laboratories declined 23.66% to Rs 3.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 19.03% to Rs 23.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.86% to Rs 16.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 108.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

23.6129.16108.7492.4414.8731.587.468.187.188.4922.6417.276.657.9620.6815.943.554.6516.7812.63

