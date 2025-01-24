SpiceJet increases connectivity to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh

SpiceJet has announced the addition of special flights to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh by introducing new direct flights from Guwahati, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

In addition, the airline will enhance its existing daily services to Prayagraj from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru by adding more flights from these key cities.

The special flights from Chennai and Hyderabad will operate from 01 February to 27 February 2025, while services from Guwahati will run from 11 February to 28 February 2025

