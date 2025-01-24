Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SpiceJet increases connectivity to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh

SpiceJet increases connectivity to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh

Image
Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

SpiceJet has announced the addition of special flights to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh by introducing new direct flights from Guwahati, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

In addition, the airline will enhance its existing daily services to Prayagraj from Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Bengaluru by adding more flights from these key cities.

The special flights from Chennai and Hyderabad will operate from 01 February to 27 February 2025, while services from Guwahati will run from 11 February to 28 February 2025

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Suzlon and Torrent Power collaboration achieves milestone of 1 GW of wind energy

Granules India slides as Q3 PAT declines 6% YoY to Rs 118 crore

Railtel Corporation of India wins work order of Rs 9.44 cr

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots NCDs aggregating Rs 250 cr

NTPC Renewable Energy successfully bids for 300 MW solar project

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story