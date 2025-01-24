Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suzlon and Torrent Power collaboration achieves milestone of 1 GW of wind energy

Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Suzlon Group and Torrent Power have achieved a remarkable milestone together, now powering 1 GW of wind energy for India with a new 486 MW hybrid order. This strategic collaboration is pivotal in supporting Indiafs ambitious target of achieving 50% of electricity from renewable sources and strengthening the Make in India initiative.

Under the agreement, Suzlon will supply 162 state]of]the]art S144 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with Hybrid Lattice (HLT) Towers, each rated at 3 MW capacity in the Bhogat region in Gujarat.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, gWe are proud to partner with Torrent, a pioneer in integrating renewables into their energy portfolio. Our decade]long collaboration has reached a remarkable milestone ] 1 GW of cumulative orders across Gujarat and Karnataka. Built on trust, innovation, and a shared vision, this partnership has leveraged advanced technologies to deliver quality power to nearly 1 million households. Together, we remain committed to driving India's energy transition and building a sustainable future.h

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

