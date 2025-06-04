Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tepid inflation pulls Euro off six-week high, EUR/INR futures hold around 98 mark

Tepid inflation pulls Euro off six-week high, EUR/INR futures hold around 98 mark

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Euro fell sharply against the US dollar yesterday, coming off a six-week high as markets eyed tepid inflation readings from Eurozone. Euro tumbled around 0.60% against the US dollar as Eurozone inflation eased in May largely due to the slowdown in services inflation. Flash data from Eurostat showed that inflation eased to 1.9% in May, slightly below the central bank's target of 2 percent. Core inflation that strips out prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, also slowed to 2.3% from 2.7%. EUR/USD pair is currently holding flat around 1.1390 mark. This movement took a toll on the local EURO/INR futures on the NSE initially which opened lower at 97.70 mark before moving up. It currently holds at 97.95 right now, up 0.11% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices snap 3-day losing streak; Nifty ends above 24,600 level

Marico forays into cold pressed oil segment

Epigral signs agreement to source 19.80 MW wind solar hybrid power

IEX achieves 14% YoY growth in electricity traded volume in May'25

NMDC updates prices of iron ore

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story