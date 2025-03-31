Tera Software bags order worth Rs 273 cr from MVVNL

Tera Software announced that it has received multiple letters of intent (LOIs) worth Rs 273.12 crore from Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (MVVNL).

The project involves door-to-door meter reading, spot bill generation, bill distribution, and bill collection services across several distribution zones of MVVNL. The first project, valued at Rs 90.06 crore, pertains to services in Cluster-09, which includes the Lucknow Central, Devipatan, and Raebareli Distribution Zones.

The second project, worth Rs 75.40 crore, covers Cluster-05, which includes Agra, Firozabad, and Kanpur-2 Distribution Zones. The third project, worth Rs 107.65 crore, pertains to Cluster-12, which includes the Azamgarh and Basti distribution zones. All of these services are to be executed over a period of two years.

Tera Softwares current market capitalization on the BSE stands at Rs 231.47 crore.

Tera Software provides services in e-government and the development of enterprise information systems for sales tax/GST, public distribution system, registration, education, road transport, electricity billing, UIDAI (Aadhaar), and NPR (National Population Register). TSL holds the rare distinction of being a pure and dedicated Indian e-government company.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2.13 crore in Q3 FY25, up 91.9% compared with Rs 1.11 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales advanced 15.2% YoY to Rs 23.89 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip fell 1.70% to end at Rs 185 on Friday, 28 March 2025. The stock market will remain shut today in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

