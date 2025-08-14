Terai Tea Co standalone net profit declines 13.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.43% to Rs 29.07 crore

Net profit of Terai Tea Co declined 13.70% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 60.43% to Rs 29.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.29.0718.125.647.234.335.034.034.674.034.67

