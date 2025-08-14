Valson Industries standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 28.31 crore

Net profit of Valson Industries rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 28.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.3128.623.293.210.720.660.090.020.090.05

