Fluidomat standalone net profit declines 36.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.53% to Rs 12.39 crore

Net profit of Fluidomat declined 36.79% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.53% to Rs 12.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.3915.5924.8633.353.875.873.585.662.684.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News