Pfizer standalone net profit rises 27.23% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pfizer rose 27.23% to Rs 191.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 150.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 603.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 562.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.603.05562.8634.8331.53273.94217.22259.53202.62191.75150.71

