Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 15.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 15.95% to Rs 5.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 40.27% to Rs 39.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.8828.4336.3629.517.585.986.835.905.094.39

