Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 9.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 3.79 croreNet profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings rose 9.09% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.793.55 7 OPM %-11.35-14.93 -PBDT0.640.69 -7 PBT0.040.06 -33 NP0.360.33 9
