Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 138.02% to Rs 30.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 43.46% to Rs 896.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 624.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.896.44624.899.208.9657.5828.4348.6519.5630.4912.81

