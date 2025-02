Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 151.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.93% to Rs 1326.14 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 151.62% to Rs 76.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 47.93% to Rs 1326.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 896.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1326.14896.449.859.20103.9457.5893.1448.6576.7230.49

