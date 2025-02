Vedanta consolidated net profit rises 76.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.18% to Rs 38526.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta rose 76.20% to Rs 3547.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2013.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.18% to Rs 38526.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34968.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.38526.0034968.0028.8224.409342.006893.006661.004105.003547.002013.00

