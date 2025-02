GHCL consolidated net profit rises 68.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.47% to Rs 778.73 crore

Net profit of GHCL rose 68.67% to Rs 168.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 99.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.47% to Rs 778.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 798.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.778.73798.4529.5418.80255.22158.82227.27132.97168.4299.85

