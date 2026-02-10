Texmaco Rail slides after Q3 PAT drops 45% YoY to Rs 42 cr

Texmaco Rail & Engineering slipped 2.55% to Rs 118.70 after the company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Profit before tax from continuing operations fell 36.72% to Rs 63.05 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 99.64 crore in Q3 FY25.

On the expenses front, the companys total expenses amounted to Rs 996.09 crore (down 19.74% YoY), employee expenses stood at Rs 45.03 crore (up 2.15% YoY) and other expenses were Rs 39.43 crore (down 14.81% YoY).

During the quarter, Texmaco continued to deepen its engagement with Indian Railways, advancing its growth strategy by securing multiple orders across rail electrification, freight mobility, and metro rail infrastructure. Alongside, the company is actively exploring future-ready product segments, including export-led foundry expansion, infrastructure business growth, new rolling stock markets, wheelsets under the building-block model, metro and EMU coaches, fabricated bogies, propulsion systems, MSDAC, Kavach, ELS, as well as diversification into iron pellet trading and GCC expansion. The operating environment for the rail sector remains supportive. The Union Budget 202627 allocated a record Rs 2.93 lakh crore to Indian Railways, with a strong focus on electrification, freight capacity enhancement, safety infrastructure, and high-speed rail corridors. These priorities are expected to drive sustained public investment across network expansion, high-density routes, and traction and maintenance upgrades, closely aligning with Texmacos long-term growth roadmap.

On the ESG front, Texmaco reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability. During the year, the company commissioned a 10 MW solar power plant at its Urla Foundry in Raipur, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. At the Belgharia Foundry in Kolkata, one high-tension furnace was converted from LDO to LPG, further lowering emissions. Reflecting improved governance and operational practices, CRISIL upgraded Texmacos ESG rating to 51 from 50, placing it in the Adequate risk category, while ESG Risk Assessments & Insights assigned an ESG score of 43. Indrajit Mookerjee, Vice Chairman & Executive Director, said, During Q3 FY26, Texmaco reported revenue of Rs 1,042 crore, EBITDA of Rs 102 crore with a margin of 9.6%, and PAT of Rs 42 crore. He noted that while revenues were impacted by transient supply-side constraints and export headwinds, operational discipline and cost control supported margin stability, adding that the companys three-pillar growth strategy positions it for sustainable and scalable value creation as sector conditions normalise.

Sudipta Mukherjee, managing director, said, Operational momentum remained steady during the quarter, with deliveries of over 2,000 freight cars and continued progress across rail electrification and infrastructure projects. He added that the company remains focused on disciplined execution, selective bidding, and expanding its addressable market through mobility and technology-led initiatives, supported by a strong policy and investment environment. Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.