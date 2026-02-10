Tata Technologies' WATTSync supports India's Battery Aadhaar digital identity

Tata Technologies announced that its battery intelligence platform WATTSync is fully equipped to meet India's upcoming Battery Aadhaar digital identity and traceability requirements, while maintaining seamless alignment with the EU Battery Regulation (EU BR 2023/1542).

As India moves toward implementing a unified, QR-code-enabled Battery Aadhaar framework for enhanced visibility, compliance, and sustainability across the battery lifecycle, WATTSync's architecture, data model and integration capabilities position it as a future-ready industry solution.

WATTSync offers robust support for India's mandated 21-character Battery Pack Aadhaar Number (BPAN), enabling manufacturers and ecosystem partners to generate, manage and integrate unique battery identifiers across production, operations and end-of-life workflows. The platform mirrors global digital battery passport requirements, ensuring interoperability across markets.

WATTSync's QR-code-enabled digital identity engine facilitates secure access to both static and dynamic battery data, supporting India's authentication and verification standards and aligning with similar mechanisms under the EU digital passport ecosystem. Its comprehensive static data model natively supports the full range of prescribed Battery Aadhaar fields, including manufacturer identifiers, battery descriptors, material composition, chemistry, and carbon footprint (BCF). Owing to its EU-compliant design, the system also manages extended sustainability, due-diligence, and environmental data. To support dynamic data mandates such as State of Health (SoH), charge-discharge cycles, thermal events and operational parameters, WATTSync integrates seamlessly with Battery Management Systems (BMS). The platform's microservices-driven, cloud-ready architecture enables high-volume ingestion and real-time analytics, ensuring readiness for Indian and European reporting expectations.