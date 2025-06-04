Textile ministry offers draft Roadmap 2047 for sustainable, circular, and resource-efficient Indian Textile Industry

Indias Textile Ministry has shared a brief outline of its vision for the textile industry for coming decades. This was offered in the draft Roadmap 2047 for a Sustainable, Circular, and Resource-Efficient Indian Textile Industry, with discussions focusing on several key areas. These included building awareness across the value chainfrom large industry players and MSMEs to consumers and studentsalong with capacity building, R&D, innovation, and knowledge dissemination. The ministry has also highlighted the importance of aligning national policy with evolving global expectations around ESG compliance, green finance, and responsible consumption.

