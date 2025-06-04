NSE SME N R Vandana Tex Industries' debut lacks shine

Shares of N R Vandana Tex Industries were trading at Rs 44.20 on the NSE, a discount of 1.78% compared with the issue price of Rs 45.The scrip was listed at Rs 45, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.
The counter hit a high of Rs 46 and a low of Rs 42.75. About 20.73 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.
N R Vandana Tex Industries' IPO was subscribed 93.96 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 May 2025 and it closed on 30 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 42 to Rs 45 per share.
The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements, prepayment or repayment of loans, and general corporate purposes.
Ahead of the N R Vandana Tex Industries on 27 May 2025, raised Rs 7.92 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 17.61 lakh shares at Rs 45 per share to 6 anchor investors.
N R Vandana Tex Industries is engaged into designing, manufacturing and wholesale business of cotton textile products including a variety of high-quality cotton sarees, salwar suits and bed sheets. Our products are recognised in textile industry under our own brand name "Vandana" and "Tanaya". The company operates into B2B business model, focusing on selling its products through a network of 1397 wholesalers as of 31 March 2025 spread across 31 states and union territories in India and through a channel of B2B e-commerce platform. As of 30 April 2025, the company had 86 employees and 34 persons working as contract labour.
The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 270.80 crore and net profit of Rs 8.60 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.
