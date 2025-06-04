Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME N R Vandana Tex Industries' debut lacks shine

NSE SME N R Vandana Tex Industries' debut lacks shine

Image
Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of N R Vandana Tex Industries were trading at Rs 44.20 on the NSE, a discount of 1.78% compared with the issue price of Rs 45.

The scrip was listed at Rs 45, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 46 and a low of Rs 42.75. About 20.73 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

N R Vandana Tex Industries' IPO was subscribed 93.96 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 May 2025 and it closed on 30 May 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 42 to Rs 45 per share.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements, prepayment or repayment of loans, and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the N R Vandana Tex Industries on 27 May 2025, raised Rs 7.92 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 17.61 lakh shares at Rs 45 per share to 6 anchor investors.

N R Vandana Tex Industries is engaged into designing, manufacturing and wholesale business of cotton textile products including a variety of high-quality cotton sarees, salwar suits and bed sheets. Our products are recognised in textile industry under our own brand name "Vandana" and "Tanaya". The company operates into B2B business model, focusing on selling its products through a network of 1397 wholesalers as of 31 March 2025 spread across 31 states and union territories in India and through a channel of B2B e-commerce platform. As of 30 April 2025, the company had 86 employees and 34 persons working as contract labour.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 270.80 crore and net profit of Rs 8.60 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Marico forays into cold pressed oil segment

India private sector growth loses mild momentum in May

Barometers turn rangebound; media shares rally for 6th day

IEX electricity volume climbs 14% YoY to 10,946 MU in May'25

L&T Technology Services inks pact with Tennant for sustainable product development

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story